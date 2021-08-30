Video of Indian Army Soldiers Collapsing Shared With Anti-Vaccine Narrative

A video, which shows some soldiers of the Indian Army collapsing on the floor as others try to revive them, is being shared on social media with the claim that the men were administered a COVID-19 vaccine, following which a few of them had suffered a heart attack and lost their lives.

The anti-vaccine narrative video is being shared on Facebook and WhatsApp.

However, we found that the video is from Mamun military station near Pathankot. As per reports, one solider had died, four were hospitalised during an endurance run on 21 August due to "severe weather conditions". Many of the soldiers had collapsed.