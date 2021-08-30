Old Image From Srinagar Shared As 'Cops Cleaning Farmers' Blood in Karnal'

An old photograph from Srinagar, which shows two police personnel washing bloodstains off the road, is being shared in the backdrop of the crackdown on the protesting farmers in Karnal, Haryana on 28 August.

The farmers were reportedly protesting against a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the upcoming municipal polls.

At least 10 farmers were injured as the police lathi-charged several of them blocking highways and roads.