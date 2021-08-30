Old Image From Srinagar Shared As 'Cops Cleaning Farmers' Blood in Karnal'
The photo is not from the clashes that happened in Haryana, but from Srinagar in 2013.
An old photograph from Srinagar, which shows two police personnel washing bloodstains off the road, is being shared in the backdrop of the crackdown on the protesting farmers in Karnal, Haryana on 28 August.
The farmers were reportedly protesting against a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the upcoming municipal polls.
At least 10 farmers were injured as the police lathi-charged several of them blocking highways and roads.
CLAIM
The photograph is being widely shared with a caption in Hindi which reads, "बड़े दुःख की बात है किसानों का खून सड़को पर बह रहा है। सता में आने से पहले बड़ी बड़ी बात करते है किसानों ने बारे में और बाद में आप खुद देख लो।"
(Translation: It is a matter of great sadness that the farmers' blood is flowing on the road. Before coming to power, they talk about farmers but later you can see for yourself.)
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a reverse image search on the image, we came across a story published on The Indian Express in September 2013 titled 'CISF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar'.
The article carried the same image, and mentioned that the attack took place near Iqbal park at around 10:25 am in which two soldiers were injured, of which one succumbed to his injuries.
The photograph was attributed to PTI and we found the picture in the archives of the news agency.
Although this image is not from the lathi-charge that happened in Karnal on Saturday, the pictures and videos from the ground show gravely injured farmers. Visuals showed protesters holding cloth/bandage to cover their bleeding wounds.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.