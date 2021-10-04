Photo of Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh Shared as 'Illegal Migrants' in Assam

A photo is being shared on social media claiming to show "illegal migrants" in Assam with a quote attributed to home minister Amit Shah that said that India must get rid of these people as they pose a threat to the nation.

However, we found that the photo is from 2017 and shows stranded Rohingya Muslims who fled violence and persecution in Myanmar and sought refuge in Bangladesh.

The quote used in the tweet can be traced back to 2018 when Shah said those lines while during the 2018 Rajasthan elections campaign.