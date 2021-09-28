Altered Pic of Narendra Modi at Central Vista Site Viral as Real Photo

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the under-construction Central Vista project in New Delhi, photos of his site visit were shared across news and social media. Many social media users shared a photograph showing how one of the low-angle photos was shot, with the cameraperson lying down at the site.

However, we found that the viral photo, which showed a photographer lying on the ground to get a shot of the Prime Minister, was edited. The photo being shared used an actual photo of Modi's visit to the under-construction project and combined it with a stock photograph of a photographer.