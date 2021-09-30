Amarinder Singh Didn’t ‘Drop’ Congress From Twitter Bio, He Never Had it
Older online archives of former Punjab CM's Twitter handle showed that he didn't mention 'Congress' in his bio.
Soon after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, 30 September, stated that he will quit Congress, but would not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several media outlets reported that Singh had 'dropped Congress' from his Twitter bio.
However, we checked the online archives of former Punjab CM's Twitter handle and found that he didn't mention 'Congress' in his Twitter bio. Even while he was the chief minister, his bio read: 'Chief Minister of Punjab and a Military historian,' as seen in the archives from 16 September and 17 September.
CLAIM
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched for the web archives website Wayback Machine and came across the archives captured on 27 September and 28 September.
In both the archives, one can see that there is no mention of 'Congress' in Captain Amarinder Singh's Twitter bio.
The bio reads: 'Army Veteran | Former Chief Minister Punjab | Continuing to serve the State.' (Note: Swipe right to view the images.)
ONLINE ARCHIVES PAINT A DIFFERENT PICTURE
Amarinder Singh had resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on 18 September. We looked for archives available on 16 September and 17 September and 'Congress' isn't mentioned in his Twitter bio in either of the cases.
The bio reads: 'Chief Minister of Punjab and a Military historian.'(Note: Swipe right to view the images.)
Online archives of Singh's Twitter account taken in 2021 on Wayback Machine can be viewed here.
Further, a look at older archives also shows that the former chief minister of Punjab didn't mention 'Congress' in his Twitter bio. The archives available on website archive.is date back to 2019 and 2020 and can be viewed here, here and here. (Note: Swipe right to view the images.)
AMARINDER SINGH’S MEDIA ADVISOR DENIES THE CLAIM
Speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, Raveen Thukral, media adviser to Captain Amarinder Singh denied the reports of the former Punjab CM 'dropping Congress from his Twitter bio.'
"Earlier, it was chief minister of Punjab and military historian and the day he resigned, it was basically changed. No 'Congress' has been removed."Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh
Evidently, several media outlets misreported that Captain Amarinder Singh 'dropped Congress' from his Twitter bio after stating that he will quit the party.
