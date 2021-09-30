Amarinder Singh Didn’t ‘Drop’ Congress From Twitter Bio, He Never Had it

Soon after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, 30 September, stated that he will quit Congress, but would not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several media outlets reported that Singh had 'dropped Congress' from his Twitter bio.

However, we checked the online archives of former Punjab CM's Twitter handle and found that he didn't mention 'Congress' in his Twitter bio. Even while he was the chief minister, his bio read: 'Chief Minister of Punjab and a Military historian,' as seen in the archives from 16 September and 17 September.