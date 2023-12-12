Mama Says 'Ram Ram': What Next for Shivraj as Mohan Yadav Takes Over MP?

Who is Mohan Yadav?

The chief minister-designate of Madhya Pradesh (MP), after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Assembly election, might be in the middle of an identity crisis. His appointment was announced on Monday by Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also one of the central observers of the BJP.

The move is a surprising one, keeping in mind the popularity of outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the heartland state that helped the party win the election. Incidentally, when Khattar's name was announced as the chief minister of the Haryana in 2014, many were equally surprised.

Clueless about Yadav, people have started searching about him on Google but cannot seem to fish out much.