'An RSS Man': 3 Reasons Why BJP Chose Mohan Yadav as Next Madhya Pradesh CM

Outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Jal Shakti Minister Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, and former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar – the Bharatiya Janata Party had three major contenders for the Madhya Pradesh chief ministerial post.

And yet, the party appears to have pulled another rabbit out of its hat by naming Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new CM of the state, surprising many, if not all.