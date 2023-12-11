BJP Leader Mohan Yadav To Be Next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Yadav has been selected as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP).
"I thank the central and state leadership for giving the responsibility to such a small leader like me. I will put in my best possible efforts with your blessings," Yadav said after the announcement was made.
Yadav, who is the Higher Education Minister in the outgoing government, won from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections. He was first elected as an MLA in 2013.
The CM-designate further added, "I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities."
Meanwhile, Jagdish Deora and Rajendra Shukla have been named Deputy CMs of the state, and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Speaker of the Assembly.
