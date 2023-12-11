BJP Leader Mohan Yadav To Be Next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Yadav has been selected as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP).

"I thank the central and state leadership for giving the responsibility to such a small leader like me. I will put in my best possible efforts with your blessings," Yadav said after the announcement was made.

Yadav, who is the Higher Education Minister in the outgoing government, won from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections. He was first elected as an MLA in 2013.