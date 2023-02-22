ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: Old Video Linked With Recent Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

The video has been on the internet since November 2022 and predates the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Old Video Linked With Recent Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing a baby consoling an infant has gone viral on the internet, with people linking it to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that have claimed over 45,000 lives.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria in the early hours of Monday, 6 February, which was followed by a series of earthquakes, with the latest one Monday, 20 February.

The claim: People sharing the video said that the children lost their parents, so the older child was pretending to breastfeed her brother to make him stop crying.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such posts can be found here and here.)

The truth: We found that the video has been on the internet since November 2022, and it predates the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Also Read

Old Video From China Passed Off as Crack in Land Caused by Turkey Earthquake

Old Video From China Passed Off as Crack in Land Caused by Turkey Earthquake
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find that out:

  • We conducted a keyword search for videos from Turkey and Syria and found a version of the video that had a TikTok watermark.

  • The video was uploaded on TikTok by a user called "anelya.495".

  • We looked for the user on TikTok and found the video, which was published on 26 November 2022, with a Russian caption that translated to ‘#children laughing.’

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot)

  • It is clear that the video has been on the internet before the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Conclusion: While the location and source of the original video are not known, it is clear that the video is not linked to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Also Read

Punjab Govt Didn't Issue Circular to Monitor Employees' Social Media Accounts

Punjab Govt Didn't Issue Circular to Monitor Employees' Social Media Accounts
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Turkey Earthquake 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×