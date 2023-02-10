Old Videos Peddled as Recent Visuals From Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

A set of two videos – one of which shows people lying low on the streets as things start moving and the other shows things coming crashing down in a departmental store – is going viral on the internet.

What is the claim?: It is being linked to the recent earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria. The caption carries hashtags such as #turkearthquake, #turkey.

The quakes have reportedly resulted in the death of more than 21,000 people.