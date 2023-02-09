10 Indians Stuck, One Missing in Turkey After Earthquake

There are 10 Indians stuck in different parts of Turkey while one is missing after the massive earthquake on Monday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, 8 February.

"Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of the affected areas but they are safe. We have one Indian national missing who was on a business visit to Turkiye. He has not been traced in the last two days. We are in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him," Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA, said during a media briefing.