Old Image of Kyiv’s Independence Square Falsely Linked To Ongoing War in Ukraine

A set of two photographs showing Ukraine's Independence Square at Kyiv are being shared on social media, which purportedly show the condition of the square five days apart, on 20 February and 25 February. The first shows what the area looks like on a regular day, whereas the second one shows ash, fire, smoke and rubble surrounding it.

The photos are being shared claiming to show a damaged Independence Square in Kyiv on 25 February, a day after Russian forces started invading Ukraine.

However, the claim is misleading. We found that the second photo being shared as a recent visual of the damaged Independence Square is actually from 2014, when large scale anti-government protests erupted in the Ukrainian capital. Activists and protesters had set up camps and barricades around the city's square.