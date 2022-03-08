Global Times Falsely Claims Qutab Minar Lit up in Russian Flag Colours
The iconic Qutab Minar was illuminated as part of the 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' 2022 celebrations.
China state-affiliated media Global Times, along with several social media users, shared a collage of Delhi's iconic monument Qutab Minar that is lit up with various shades of light along with the claim that the UNESCO World Heritage Site was "lit up with the colours of the Russian flag".
The claim comes in the backdrop of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which started with the former's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
India, on 27 February, had abstained from voting in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
However, we found that the claim is false. Qutab Minar was illuminated with the 'Jan Aushadhi' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' theme from 5-7 March on the occasion of '2022 Jan Aushadhi Diwas', which aims to highlight and raise awareness about the use of generic medicines.
It is organised by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) that is set up by the government's Department of Pharmaceuticals.
CLAIM
Global Times, that has over one million followers on Twitter, shared the photos on 7 March, along with the claim that read, "India lit up the Qutb Minar, one of the landmark buildings in New Delhi, with the colors of the Russian flag.(sic)"
The tweet has now been deleted.
The photo collage is also shared by users along with the claim stating, "India just lit up the Qutb Minar with the colors of the Russian flag and aptly called it "nectar of freedom!" (sic)."
It further said that the Ukraine crisis is yet another "manifestation of terror" by the West, adding the hashtag "Support Russia".
Several social media users have shared the photos along with similar claims and the archived links can be seen here, here and here.
WHAT WE FOUND
On a closer look at the image, we found that the text was written as "Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana" in Hindi.
Next, we conducted a reverse image search on the photo and found a tweet by Mansukh Mandviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, who had posted the photos on 6 March.
The caption accompanying the tweet read, "An amazing confluence of technology & beauty! Qutub Minar illuminated with Jan Aushadhi and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav theme from 5th to 7th March."
We also found the photos that were posted on the official Twitter handle of 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana' on 5 March.
"Qutub Minar illuminated with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Jan Aushadhi theme from 5-7 March 2022," the caption read.
We checked the official Twitter handle of 'Amrit Mahotsav' and also found the images there posted on 5 March with the caption in Hindi that mentioned the world heritage site was lit by the colours of 'Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana'.
Clearly, photos of the Qutab Minar are being shared with the misleading claim that it was lit up in the colours of the Russian flag.
