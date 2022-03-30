2020 Video of Police Assaulting a Woman is From Jharkhand, Not UP

A video showing a man assualting and abusing a woman in the presence of two police personnel is being shared on social media with a claim that it is a recent incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath's governance.

The disturbing video shows the man slapping the woman, pulling her hair violently and abusing her, while the two uniformed men witness the incident.

However, we found that the video is old and is from a village named Barhait of Sahebganj district, Jharkhand.