Clip From MP Shared as 'Man Held For Issuing Death Threats to Karnataka Judges'

A video, which shows police personnel with a person – handcuffed, face covered, and limping – is being shared to claim that he is the one who 'gave death threat to the three Karnataka High Court judges who pronounced the hijab verdict.'

The claim is being shared in the backdrop of the arrest of two accused from Tamil Nadu for allegedly giving death threats.

However, we found that the video is unrelated to the hijab row.The video is from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur and it shows the state police with a notorious gangster named Amjad Lala, who was arrested in March.