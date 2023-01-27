No, This Clip Does Not Show Public Giving Bad Review For SRK's Pathaan
This video shows public reviewing Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and not Pathaan.
An old video showing a woman criticising a movie is going viral on social media with a claim that this review was about the Bollywood movie Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
The 22-second clip shows the woman saying that she found the movie to be rubbish when asked about how the film was.
Who shared this claim?: Along with several social media users, Sagar Kumar of Sudarshan News, an outlet that has been repeatedly called out for spreading misinformation, also shared this claim.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
So, when is the video from?: This video dates back to September 2022 and shows negative reviews from the public about Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, another film that was surrounded by the 'Bollywood boycott' trend.
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a relevant keyword search and found the original video on YouTube.
We noticed logo of 'FILMI FEVER' on two corners of the video.
We performed a relevant keyword search on Google and came across the longer version of the same video on YouTube.
This video was uploaded by an entertainment news channel, Filmi Fever, on 9 September 2022.
The title of the video states that it is a public review of the movie, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva at Gaiety Galaxy, Mumbai.
The viral clip can be seen in the video at the 3:14 timestamp.
Conclusion: An old video showing a woman giving a bad review of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is being falsely linked to Pathaan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.