Fan Reactions to Shah Rukh-Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' Flood Desi Twitter

Today (25 January) marks the release of the highly-anticipated Bollywood spy thriller, Pathaan. With this, megastar Shah Rukh Khan returns to the silver screen after a gap of five long years.

Starring alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, 'Pathaan''s first day at the box office already looks promising. As soon as the day broke, Desi Twitter was abuzz with memes, reactions and responses to the Siddharth Anand-directorial.