Old Picture Shared as Ambani Family Watching Pathaan With Shah Rukh Khan
The picture dates back to 2015 and was taken during the launch event of 4G services by Reliance Jio.
A picture of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan taking a selfie with the Ambani family and music composer AR Rahman is being shared on the internet as a recent one.
What is the claim?: People on social media have shared it mentioning that while others continue to boycott the film, the Ambani family can be seen watching Pathaan with Khan.
Are these claims true?: The picture dated back to 2015 and was taken during the launch event of 4G services of Reliance Jio, which was held in Navi Mumbai.
The event was attended by several celebrities, including Khan, who was the brand ambassador of the telecom venture.
What led us to the picture?: A simple reverse image search led us to a report published on 28 December 2015 by the Financial Express.
It carried the viral image and other pictures, which were taken during the launch event of 4G services by the telecom division of Reliance Industries.
Reliance rolled out free services for more than 100,000 employees of the company.
The image was attributed to the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) and we also found it on their website by using keywords such as "Jio launch."
Further, we found a tweet posted by Hindustan Times City on 28 December 2015, which carried the selfie from a different angle.
Are there reports of Ambanis watching Pathaan?: Upon conducting a keyword search, we did not find any credible reports supporting the claim of the Ambanis watching the film with Khan.
Conclusion: The picture dates back to 2015 and is from the launch event of Reliance Jio. It is not related to the screening of the Bollywood film Pathaan.
