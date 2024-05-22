Old Video Of Turbulent Flight Falsely Shared As Recent London-Singapore Flight

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: The claim is false.
The video is from 2019 and shows the Kosovo to Switzerland flight that experienced severe turbulence.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a report by People from 2019 which carried the same video.
We compared the frames of both videos and found similarities.
The story's headline was, "Violent Turbulence Sends Flight Attendant Crashing Into a Plane's Ceiling in Terrifying Video."
People reported that passengers were seen in a disturbing video recorded by a passenger named Mirjeta Basha on an ALK Airlines Boeing 737, flying from Kosovo to Switzerland.
Similarly ABC News reported on the incident. The report noted that EuroAirport commented that ten passengers were sent to nearby hospitals in Basel with minor injuries.
Singapore Airlines situation: A Singapore Airlines SQ321 flight operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en route, as posted on their official Facebook page.
The aircraft was diverted to Bangkok and landed on 21 May.
The airlines confirmed that there were injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.
Conclusion: An old video from 2019 showing severe turbulence is being falsely shared as footage of the recently turbulent flight between London and Singapore.
