2017 Pic of Clash Between ABVP and DU Students Wrongly Shared as Kashmir
Claiming to show the current situation in Kashmir, users wrongly shared a 2017 photo of clashes in Delhi.
A photograph showing clashes between civilians and the police is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it is from Jammu and Kashmir.
However, we found that the image is from Delhi as clashes had broken out between the activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), All India Students Association (AISA) and other students of Delhi University in 2017.
CLAIM
The text along with the image reads: "I don't have anything to say, is being a Muslim give you the rights to treat them like only animals can do this #help_Kashmir. (sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND
On performing a reverse image search, we came across a report published by Hindustan Times on 10 March 2017 that carried the viral image.
VIRAL IS IMAGE FROM DELHI, NOT JAMMU & KASHMIR
Meanwhile, another Hindustan Times article published on 4 March 2017, too, carried the viral image and the caption along with it stated: "Clashes broke out between activists of ABVP, AISA and other students on Wednesday."
The photo had been credited to HT photographer Raj K Raj.
As per the article, the clash broke out as the ABVP opposed the invitation to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to a conference by the name of the 'Culture of Protest', following which the event at Delhi's Ramjas College was cancelled.
The cancellation of the conference led to Ramjas students protesting on 21 February 2017 with ABVP alleging that the "students and teachers raised anti-national slogans."
On the next day, the ABVP allegedly attacked the protesting students of Ramjas College.
Further, in February 2017, the official Twitter handle of Communist Party of India (Marxist) had shared the image mentioning that it is from the Delhi University campus.
Media outlets such as Daily Mail and Outlook had also covered the incident in 2017.
The viral image could also be found on Getty Images that credited it to Hindustan Times and mentioned that it was taken on 22 February 2017 in New Delhi.
Evidently, an old image from New Delhi was falsely linked to Jammu and Kashmir.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.