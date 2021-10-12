Old Images of Anti-CAA Protest in Aurangabad Falsely Linked to Kashmir

A collage of images is being shared on social media claiming that it shows bodies of people from the Muslim community who were killed in Kashmir.

This image comes in the backdrop of a number of incidents in Jammu and Kashmir targeting civilians.

On 5 October, Virinder Paswan, a golgappa seller from Bihar, Kashmiri Chemist ML Bindroo and Mohamamd Shafi were killed by terrorists. On 7 October, terrorists killed Supinder Kaur, Principal, and Deepak Chand, teacher, at a government school in Srinagar.

However, we found that the images could be traced back to 2020 and show people wearing shrouds as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.