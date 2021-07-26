2018 Clip of Mob Attacking Ramkesh Meena Shared With Wrong Context

A video of a mob chasing a man through the streets and beating him up is going viral on social media. Users claim that it shows MLA Ramkesh Meena from Gangapur city, Rajasthan, who was being chased by a mob after he ordered the removal of a saffron flag that was hoisted atop a fort in Rajasthan.

However, we found that the video is not related to the recent incident where a saffron flag on top of the Amagarh Fort in Jaipur was removed in the MLA's presence. The short clip being shared in from 2018, when a crowd chased Meena on the day of a Bharat Bandh protest against the SC/ST Act.