Priya Malik Won A Gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship, Not Tokyo Olympics
The wrestler's win was misunderstood by many social media users as a wrestling gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.
Social media users have shared a photograph of wrestler Priya Malik, celebrating her victory as she won a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary after defeating Belarus' Kseniya Patapovich in the 73kg weight category. But people instead congratulated her for winning a medal for wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.
CLAIM
Many social media users congratulated the wrestler on winning the Gold medal, claiming that she made India proud at the Tokyo Olympics.
Many notable users including cricket commentator Reema Malhotra, FMCG company Parle-G, politician Alka Lamba, RJ Sayema and model-turned-athlete Milind Soman congratulated Priya Malik on her Olympic gold. Politician Tejaswi Surya and writer Shobhaa De had also tweeted to congratulate Malik for the same, but took down their tweets.
WHAT WE FOUND
In a tweet, the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, congratulated Priya Malik on becoming the world champion and clinching the gold medal for India.
We also found a report by The Indian Express which contains the photo of Malik being hoisted after her win.
A tweet by United World Wrestling also confirms that she won the gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship.
Many users who had initially attributed Malik's gold to the Tokyo Olympics either deleted their posts, or issued clarifications regarding the same.
Clearly, Priya Malik did not win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but won it at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Hungary.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.