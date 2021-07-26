ADVERTISEMENT

2015 Video From Mongolia Shared as Surya Namaskar at Tokyo Olympics

The video is from an event which was held in Mongolia in 2015 when PM Modi had visited the country.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Video from Mongolia is being shared with a false Olympics context.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A video of an event in Mongolia which was held in 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation is being shared with a false claim that the video shows athletes performing Surya Namaskar (sun salutation) at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics.

CLAIM

The video is being shared with a claim that reads, "Surya namaskar being performed at the opening ceremony of Olympics in Tokyo and formations are with the colours of our National flag. Take pride in spreading our culture throughout the world (sic)."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of the video can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/NB74-K6A7">here</a>.</p></div>

An archived version of the video can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

The video has been shared by multiple users on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim. An archived version of the posts can be seen here, here, here and here.

Also Read

Priya Malik Won a Gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship, Not Tokyo Olympics

Priya Malik Won a Gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship, Not Tokyo Olympics

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We fragmented the video into several keyframes using InVid Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search.

The search led us to a video on YouTube which mentioned that the video is from Monogolia. Taking a cue from here, we conducted a relevant keyword search on YouTube and came across a live stream from May 2015 on the official YouTube channel of PM Modi.

The part of the video which is now being shared with the wrong context can be seen around 5 minutes 30 second.

The description mentioned that the video is from the community reception and yoga event which was organised by 'Art of Living' in Mongolia during the PM's visit in May 2015.

Clearly, an unrelated video from 2015 is being shared with an incorrect Olympics context.

Also Read

“I Want to Have Pizza”, Says Mirabai Chanu After Winning Silver at the Olympics

“I Want to Have Pizza”, Says Mirabai Chanu After Winning Silver at the Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT