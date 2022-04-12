Morphed Image of AAP's Old Hoarding Featuring Arvind Kejriwal Goes Viral

A hoarding featuring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised to give Rs 1,000 to the women in Himachal Pradesh, provided the party receives funds from the central government.

The claim comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the hill state, that are scheduled to be held later this year.

However, we found that the hoarding is from 2015, and it didn't have the text mentioned in the viral photo. In the original hoarding, Kejriwal was seen thanking the people of Delhi after getting a historic mandate (67 of 70 Assembly seats) in the Delhi Assembly elections.