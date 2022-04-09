Delhi CM Said He Accepts Bribes? BJP Delhi Spokesperson Shares Edited Video

At 6:23 mark, the interview asks Kejriwal about his claim of ending corruption in Punjab in ten days.

To this Kejriwal replied and said, "I am inviting you to come and see how we have achieved this."

He goes on to say, "Send your reporters and stringers to any registrar’s office, revenue department’s office, police station or anywhere and ask them to offer bribe to get their work done. People aren't accepting bribes. Why? This is something you need to understand."

Kejriwal further says, "Earlier, the money used to reach the chief minister. The system was created to facilitate this. Money was collected from all the departments, and sent to the top. Now Bhagwant Mann doesn’t take money, I don’t take money, and even our MLAs and members don’t take money. There was a meeting of revenue department officials in Punjab. They said there is no need to take money at lower levels or send it to the top since no one is taking money.”