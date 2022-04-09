ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi CM Said He Accepts Bribes? BJP Delhi Spokesperson Shares Edited Video

CM Arvind Kejriwal's interview with India TV has been edited and presented out of context.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check|The claim states that the video shows Arvind Kejriwal accepting to take bribes along with his party members.</p></div>
i

A video which purportedly shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talk about accepting bribes, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been shared on Twitter by the Spokesperson of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, Naveen Jindal.

The 30-second clip is from an interview in which Kejriwal talks about corruption at every level.

However, we found that the video has been edited. The original video, which is from an interview conducted by Hindi news channel India TV in April, shows Kejriwal talking about 'ending corruption in Punjab in ten days'.

CLAIM

While sharing the video, BJP's Delhi spokesperson and media head, Naveen Jindal wrote, "आखिरकार इनका सच बाहर आ ही गया.."

[Translation: The truth has finally come out]

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of the tweet can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/2S9Q-JB9C">here</a>.</p></div>

An archived version of the tweet can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The claim is being shared widely on Facebook and Twitter. Several other archived posts can be viewed here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The viral video carried the logo of Hindi channel India TV.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hindi news channel<em> India TV</em>'s logo.</p></div>

Hindi news channel India TV's logo.

(Source: Screenshot/ Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from here, we conducted a keyword search using 'Arvind Kejriwal interview India TV' and came across the original interview video on their YouTube channel which was streamed live on 4 April 2022.

The viral video clip begins from the 6:53 mark in this 44-minute long interview.

At 6:23 mark, the interview asks Kejriwal about his claim of ending corruption in Punjab in ten days.

To this Kejriwal replied and said, "I am inviting you to come and see how we have achieved this."

He goes on to say, "Send your reporters and stringers to any registrar’s office, revenue department’s office, police station or anywhere and ask them to offer bribe to get their work done. People aren't accepting bribes. Why? This is something you need to understand."

Kejriwal further says, "Earlier, the money used to reach the chief minister. The system was created to facilitate this. Money was collected from all the departments, and sent to the top. Now Bhagwant Mann doesn’t take money, I don’t take money, and even our MLAs and members don’t take money. There was a meeting of revenue department officials in Punjab. They said there is no need to take money at lower levels or send it to the top since no one is taking money.”

A part of this answer was clipped and presented out of context to give an illusion that Kejriwal agreed that he accepts bribes.

The same video was also streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the Aam Aadmi Party on the same date.

Evidently, a doctored clip was shared on social media to make it seem like Kejriwal is accepting and explaining the corruption flow in his government.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

