Doubts Cast Over Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine: All You Need to Know

The candidate vaccine is reportedly named ‘Sputnik V’ after the Soviet-era satellite.

"As far as I know, this morning for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered," Putin was quoted as saying as he opened a meeting with the state officials, reported news agency TASS.

"One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment," he said.

Russia, which is facing international scepticism due to its approach to developing the vaccine, is planning mass vaccination against COVID-19 in October, with the process starting for healthcare workers in August, according to IANS.