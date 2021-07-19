No, State Governments Don't Levy 55% Tax on Cooking Gas

Amid rising costs of domestic cooking gas, a post which breaks down the current price of LPG cylinders is doing the rounds claiming that the state governments charge nearly 55 percent tax on domestic LPG cylinders.

The text post lists the basic price of gas and adds state and central taxes, overheads and other costs. It then asks readers to find which government is 'guilty' for the high prices of cooking gas.

However, the claim is misleading. LPG cylinder is under the tax bracket of 5 percent Good and Services Tax (GST), with both the Centre and states charging a 2.5 percent tax on them. Moreover, from 2019 onwards, the dealer's commission on LPG has been officially capped at Rs 61.84.