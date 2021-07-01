LPG Cylinder to Become Costlier From Today, Price Hiked by Rs 25.5

LPG price is decided at the beginning of every month. However, they remained unchanged during May and June. With the latest hike on Thursday, the price of LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 140 in the last six months, reported The Times of India.

The price hike is applicable for both subsidised and non-subsidised users. All customers have to pay the market price for the cylinder. However, some are given a small subsidy. But the subsidy has been removed in metros and major cities through successive price increases over past the couple of years, reported The Times of India.

The report further quoted oil company executives as saying that a small subsidy is paid to customers in far-flung areas.

The hike has come at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel are also at their peaks in India.

(With inputs from The Times of India and ANI)