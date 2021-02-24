No, State Govts Do Not Charge More Tax Than Centre on Petrol 

Several posts on social media claim that the ‘state government’ is charging more tax than the central government on petrol. The posts also give a dubious price build-up without referring to a particular state, alleging that the state government is charging a Value Added Tax (VAT) of over Rs 40, while the central government charges an excise duty of Rs 16 to 18.

However, we found that the claim is false as the component of the central tax is more than that of the state tax in the prices of petrol. This comes as the petrol price crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark on Wednesday, 17 February, for the first time in Rajasthan.