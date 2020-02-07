From Babri to Jamia, Hate Speech by Politicians Have Consequences

Wouldn't political leaders, who publicly partake in sloganeering like "goli maaro s****n ko (shoot the traitors)," be partly responsible, had Shadab Najar been killed by the bullet fired at him by a Hindutva supporter outside Jamia?

Hate speech has deadly consequences. It incites people to take to violence against the CREATED enemy. In India's case today, the enemy has been created out of minorities, mainly Muslims and Dalits.

At an election rally in Delhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur asked a gathering what should be done with a "traitor".

He shouts from the stage, "Desh ke gaddaro ko..."

And the crowd responds: "Goli maaro s****n ko."

Now, who is this "traitor"?