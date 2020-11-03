‘Humara VC Kaisa Ho?’: JNU-ites Have Low Expectations From Next VC

“Our next Vice Chancellor should be someone who is not afraid of his own students,” notes Jawaharlal Nehru University student Apeeksha, as the tenure of the present VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, often accused of not giving protesting students an audience, comes to an end in January 2021.

Elaborating on the qualities that make for an ideal Vice Chancellor (VC) and referring to JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing in October 2016, Apeeksha said, “Our VC should be such that, if any student disappears, they should at least speak to the student’s worried mother.”