News Channels Use Old Images to Show PLA Soldiers Killed in Galwan

An aerial view of the cemetery was aired on India Today channel claiming that it has 105 graves. Colonel Vinayak Bhat (R), defence expert, in the broadcast said there were 105 graves till as late as December 2019. He further said that due to lack of satellite imagery, it was difficult to comment on how many new additions have been made but “certainly there have been casualties.”

Fact-checking website Alt News traced the original coordinates of the infograph using Google Earth and found that it was from 2011.

The photo, indeed, shows 105 graves with 43 on left and 62 on right. Even India Today, in its 29 August article had used the same imagery and said that it was from 2011.