Indian Army Foils Attempt by China to Cross LAC on Tuesday: Report

Days after tensions flared up once more in Ladakh between the Indian and Chinese troops, ANI reported on Tuesday, 1 September, quoting sources that Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the general area of Chumar.

According to the report by ANI, around seven to eight heavy vehicles of the Chinese army set off towards the Indian side of the LAC from their Chepuzi camp. Reportedly, Indian security forces reacted to this by making precautionary deployments to prevent any intrusion.