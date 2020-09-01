Indian Army Foils Attempt by China to Cross LAC on Tuesday: Report
The ANI report comes days after tensions flared up again in Ladakh between Indian and Chinese troops.
Days after tensions flared up once more in Ladakh between the Indian and Chinese troops, ANI reported on Tuesday, 1 September, quoting sources that Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the general area of Chumar.
According to the report by ANI, around seven to eight heavy vehicles of the Chinese army set off towards the Indian side of the LAC from their Chepuzi camp. Reportedly, Indian security forces reacted to this by making precautionary deployments to prevent any intrusion.
Sources told ANI that on seeing the vehicles from the Indian side along with troops, the Chinese vehicle convoy returned towards their bases.
The report further said that Indian security forces are on high alert all along the LAC to prevent any incursion by the Chinese in any sector.
In a fresh sign of escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army had said in a statement on Monday that Chinese troops violated the previous consensus on the night of 29-30 August and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.
Further, in a statement on Tuesday, the MEA said that the Chinese side had engaged in “provocative action” yet again on 31 August while ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.