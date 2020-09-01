China Engaged in ‘Provocative Action’ Yet Again on 31 August: MEA

Reacting to the recent tensions in Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between armies of India and China, the MEA on Tuesday, 1 September, said that the Chinese side had engaged in “provocative action” yet again on 31 August while ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation.

Responding to media queries on tensions flaring up once more, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India and China have been closely engaged through diplomatic and military channels over the past three months to resolve the situation along the India-China border.