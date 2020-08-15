From LAC to LoC, Our Jawans Have Given a Befitting Reply: PM Modi
Catch all the updates around the 74th Independence Day celebrations here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India’s freedom fighters, as well as those who keep the country safe in his seventh customary address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day at Red Fort on Saturday, 15 August. PM Modi also said that from LAC to LoC, whoever attacked India's sovereignty, had received a reply in the same language from India’s soldiers.
Apart from ‘Make in India’, we also have to focus on the aim of ‘Make for World’, PM Modi also said during his speech.
This year's celebrations will be subdued as they come amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Over 4,000 people, including diplomats, officials and media personnel, have been invited for the ceremony at Red Fort, news agency PTI quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.
Addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the corona warriors who, he said, have gone far beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services. He also paid tributes to the 20 soldiers who died during the Galwan Valley clashes with China in June.
- President Kovind on Friday said it was a “superhuman effort” on part of the government to respond effectively in meeting the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Several iconic buildings in Delhi and Mumbai, including the Parliament House, India Gate, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, were illuminated on the eve of Independence Day
PM Modi on Delimitation Exercise in J&K
PM Modi said that the delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the country is committed for completion of this work so that elections are held and people's representatives are elected there.
PM Modi on Border Situation
"From the LAC to LoC, our jawans have given a befitting reply to anyone who tried to eye our territory. The whole country is united. The whole world has seen our capabilities in this regard in Ladakh," PM Modi said.
PM Modi on Vaccines for Coronavirus
“We have three potential COVID-19 vaccines under development in various stages in India. Once approved, we will produce the vaccine on a mass scale and get it to everyone,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi Announces National Digital Health Mission
PM Modi announced the National Digital Health Mission on India’s 74th Independence Day, which he said would greatly help India’s citizens and every citizen would have a health ID, which will have entire medical history. “It will bring a new revolution in India's health sector,” he said.
3:29 AM, 15 AugPM Modi on Delimitation Exercise in J&K
3:17 AM, 15 AugPM Modi on Border Situation
3:09 AM, 15 AugPM Modi on Vaccines for Coronavirus
3:02 AM, 15 AugPM Modi Announces National Digital Health Mission
2:59 AM, 15 AugPM Modi Hails New National Education Policy
2:51 AM, 15 AugPM Modi on Efforts for India's Middle-Class
2:38 AM, 15 AugPM Modi Stresses on 'Vocal for Local'
2:33 AM, 15 AugHave to Focus on 'Make for World': PM Modi
2:33 AM, 15 AugPM Modi on India's Efforts During COVID-19 Pandemic
2:29 AM, 15 AugPM Modi On 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
2:12 AM, 15 AugIndependence Day: PM Modi Thanks 'Corona Warriors'
2:10 AM, 15 AugPM Modi Remembers Sacrifice of Thousands
2:06 AM, 15 AugPM Modi Addresses Nation
1:58 AM, 15 AugIndependence Day Celebrations at Red Fort Begin
1:46 AM, 15 AugPM Modi Extends Independence Day Wishes to Indians