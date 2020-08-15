From LAC to LoC, Our Jawans Have Given a Befitting Reply: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India’s freedom fighters, as well as those who keep the country safe in his seventh customary address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day at Red Fort on Saturday, 15 August. PM Modi also said that from LAC to LoC, whoever attacked India's sovereignty, had received a reply in the same language from India’s soldiers.

Apart from ‘Make in India’, we also have to focus on the aim of ‘Make for World’, PM Modi also said during his speech.