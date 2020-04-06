Old Video From Philippines Shared With ‘Corona Jihad’ Spin

A video of a delivery personnel purportedly tampering with dairy products is being circulated widely on social media, to claim that it shows a Muslim man who is flouting quarantine rules and spitting inside bread packets to spread COVID-19.

The claim shard along with the video reads: “फिलहाल के वातावरण को देखते हुए, पाव, ब्रेड, टोस्ट,बेकरी बिस्किट आइटम से परहेज करें, क्योंकि 95% बेकरी मुस्लिम के हाथ मे है, और उनके कर्मचारी भी मुस्लिम वर्ग के ही है जो कि क्वारंटाइन को मान नही रहे, ओर सायद इन मे से कोई रोगी (infected) हो सकता है | [Translation: Keeping in mind the current situation, avoid buying bread, buns, toasts, biscuits or other bakery products. 95% of the bakery industry is handled by Muslims who are not abiding by the quarantine rules. Any of them could be infected.]