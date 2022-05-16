Fact-Check: Did RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tweet Praising PM Modi's Working Hours?

A screenshot of a purported tweet by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is going viral to claim that he tweeted lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working over 15-16 hours everyday.

However, we found that this tweet was put out by a parody account in the year 2019. The verified Twitter handle of Bhagwat is '@DrMohanBhagwat', and not '@MohanBhagwat_' as seen in the tweet.