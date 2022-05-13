BJP Leaders Share Pic of Signboard To Falsely Claim Dump Outside Mohalla Clinic
We found that the photo shows a signboard and that the actual Mohalla clinic is a little far away.
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took to Twitter to share a photograph of a trash-filled plot of land with a board that reads "Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic," to take a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
However, we found that the photo only showed a signboard for the clinic, and not the site for one. As per a video shared by a user on Twitter and accessed by The Quint, a functional mohalla clinic is a short walk away from the board seen in the claim.
CLAIM
Several BJP leaders such as Jharkhand MP Dr Nishikant Dubey, Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh and BJP Delhi Vice President Sunil Yadav shared the photo on Twitter, to take a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's mohalla clinic initiative.
The photo was shared to claim that it showed the site for a mohalla clinic, which was littered with garbage.
Ex-BJP leader Varun Puri and Uttar Pradesh Congress' General Secretary Sachin Chaudhary also shared a photo while talking about Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Archives of more posts shared with the same claim can be seen here and here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using keywords, we looked for more information on social media platforms.
The search led us to a tweet shared by one Adil Azmi, which showed a walkthrough video starting at the board seen in the claim, leading to a functional clinic with people visiting it.
The same green board can be seen next to an electric pole in the viral claim and the video in the tweet.
The Quint contacted Adil Azmi, who shared another video of the board as well as the clinic, which is a short walk away from the board.
Azmi shared visuals of the area, which showed that the board had recently been removed by the Public Works Department (PWD), and also said that the clinic was built on land owned by the Delhi Jal Board.
We also came across a video shared by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, which also showed that the clinic was at a short distance from the board seen in the claim.
Evidently, a photo of a signboard on a plot of land littered with trash was shared taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Kejriwal government's mohalla clinic initiative in Delhi.
