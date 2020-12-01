MNS Leader’s Funeral Passed Off as Ahmed Patel’s Last Rites

As per the official website of Department of Motor Vehicles, Maharashtra, this number plate corresponds to Thane area.

We then ran a keyword search on YouTube using the words “funeral Thane” and came across a video uploaded on 25 November that carried the same viral visuals. However, the caption along with the video mentioned that it was from the funeral procession of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Jameel Shaikh.

Mumbai Mirror had reported on the incident and mentioned that a huge crowd had gathered to attend the funeral of the MNS leader who was shot dead by unidentified persons in Thane’s Rabodi area.

The report also carried visuals from the gathering.