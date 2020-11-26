Ahmed Patel Laid To Rest at Native Village, Rahul Pays Respects  

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday, 26 November.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the funeral service. He reached the Surat Airport in the morning and travelled by road to Piraman. Gandhi consoled the grieving family of the former Congress MP.

The mortal remains of Patel reached Piraman from Vadodara, and he was laid to rest after the final namaz was offered. As per his wishes, he was buried next to his parents’ grave at a Muslim cemetery in the presence of hundreds of locals and Congress leaders, reported PTI.