No, This Video Does Not Show Massive Pro-Palestine Protests in Spain

A video showing a massive crowd gathered on the streets is being shared on social media platforms as recent visuals of pro-Palestine protests in Spain.
People have shared the video with a caption that said, "Human flood in Spain for Palestine."
The post is extremely viral on the platform, generating over one million views. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.
Are these claims true?: While the visuals are from Spain, people gathered on the streets to protest against the current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's plans to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists in exchange for votes.
It is unrelated to Palestine or the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video which directed us to a similar video uploaded on an X handle called 'TVE news programs'.
It was uploaded on 13 November and its caption when translated to English said, "Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrate against the amnesty throughout Spain: "We will not be silent"."
The video showed different visuals from the protest.
Further, we found a shorter version of the viral video uploaded on the Instagram handle of El Mundo — a Spanish daily.
Its caption loosely translated to, "Spain rises up against the amnesty.
In the capitals of all the provinces and in some of the main European cities, the Spaniards have stood up against the concessions that Pedro Sánchez has agreed with the Catalan and Basque nationalists in exchange for their votes, essential to continue ruling."
One can also see other visuals from the protests that showed people carrying signs, such as "Stop Sanchez" and "Stop Amnistia."
What were the protests in Spain about?: A report in Reuters said that thousands of people protested across the country against PM Sanchez, who has plans to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists in exchange for votes.
It said that the government has made a deal with the Catalan separatist party Junts, including passing a law that will grant amnesty to those convicted over Catalonia's attempt to withdraw from Spain in 2017.
The opposition has accused PM Sanchez of putting the rule of law on the line for his own political gains in the next elections.
Pro-Palestine protests in Spain: A recent report said that thousands of people took to the streets in different cities to express support for Palestinians and call for an end to Israeli attacks on civilians.
It further said that around 35,000 protestors including government ministers attended the protests in Madrid.
Similar protests also take place in Valencia and Granada.
Conclusion: The video of people protesting in Spain was not in support of Palestine but against the amnesty provided to Catalans.
