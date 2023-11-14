These Images Do Not Show People in Gaza Burning a Donkey Painted as Israeli Flag

A collage of two images is going viral on the internet with a claim that people in Gaza painted a donkey as the Israeli flag and then burnt the animal.

The first image shows a donkey painted as Israel's flag, while the second one shows a donkey set on fire.

What did the users say?: The post was shared with a caption, which loosely translates to, "Imagine how uncivilized, savages and beasts these people of Gaza are. They made a donkey Israel by putting an Israeli flag on it and then sprinkled petrol on the donkey and burnt it alive. These beasts can never become humans in life."