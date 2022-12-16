Edited Clip Shared to Claim Arijit Singh Sang 'Gerua' to Send Political Message

A video of singer Arijit Singh singing Bollywood song 'Gerua' (Translation: Orange) from 2015 Hindi film Dilwale, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, during the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Thursday, 15 December is being shared on social media platforms.

Who shared the clip and what did they claim?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya and BJP Bengal State President Sukanta Majumdar shared a clip of the singer claiming that when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested Singh to sing his favourite song, he sang 'Gerua' to signal that the future of the state was 'saffron'.

