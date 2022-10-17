Mamata Banerjee Makes Request to PM to Allow Ganguly to Contest ICC Elections

Binny, a 1983 World Cup winner with the Indian team had filed his nomination last week for the BCCI president’s role and is likely to get elected unopposed when the body’s AGM convenes on 18 October.

“I request PM to make sure Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest ICC election. He's a popular figure which is why he is being deprived. Request GoI not to take a decision politically, but for cricket, sports...He is not a political party member,” the Bengal CM said while speaking to reporters after landing at Bagdogra airport.

Meanwhile, BCCI – the country’s apex cricketing body is an independent authority that has no connection with the government. It is not a national sports body and does not fall under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.