Sourav Ganguly's Administrative Career is A Political Test Match for Dada

Sourav Ganguly, the king of the offside, has had an eventful career, both in cricket and in politics, except that in the latter he has never been directly involved.

On October 18, ex-India cricketer Roger Binny replaced Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president after the latter was suddenly removed from his position despite him and Secretary Jay Shah getting a go-ahead from the Supreme Court to carry on for a second term.

Critics and opinion-makers have compared Ganguly's sudden removal from the post of BCCI president to when he was dropped from the national team owing to a fallout with then-coach Greg Chappell.