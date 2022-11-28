Arijit’s Concert Tickets Cost Upto Rs 16 Lakh; Netizens Have Hilarious Reactions
Now it's Arijit's concert tickets that are making us feel the feels!
It's no news that Arijit Singh makes all of us feel the feels, but now the prices of his concert tickets are the ones that are making the netizens cry!
During Arijit's all India tour, the tickets for his Pune concert are being sold at a whopping price of Rs 16 lakh! Now I get the buzz around Arijit's swooning enchanting voice, but honestly, unless his voice can make money appear magically too, I think that price might be a little too much.
Now, just to be clear, the 16 lakh is not for a single ticket, but for a group of 40 people, that includes food and alcohol. Even then, 40,000 for one concert ticket still is a huge burn in the pockets of an average folk!
Since a Twitter user posted the screenshot of the concert ticket, netizens have used the opportunity to take hilarious digs on the incident. Read the comments here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Arijit Singh
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.