'Questions Are Raised on Freedom of Expression Even Today': Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan spoke about censorship at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that questions are being raised on the "freedom of expression" when it comes to cinema even today. Big B spoke about censorship at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 on Thursday, 15 December.
In a video shared by ANI, Amitabh addressed the gathering and said, “The 1952 Cinematograph Act set out the structure of censorship as it stands today upheld by the film certification board (Central Board of Film Certification). But even now, ladies and gentlemen--and I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree--questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.”
At the event, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about social media and trolling as his upcoming film Pathaan is facing calls for boycott on Twitter. "The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)", the superstar said.
The film festival was inaugurated in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji among others.
