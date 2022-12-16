Jammu & Kashmir Politics: Can BJP Govt Take Centre's Ambitions Ahead In The UT?

(This is Part 1 of a two-part series on the current political developments unfolding in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir)

The scrapping of Article 370 pushed a reset button on the regional politics in J&K and three years after the epochal decision in August 2019, the consequences continue to play out. The political equations that were shaken up have since struggled to reposition themselves.

This year, the erstwhile state saw the implementation of the potentially game-changing delimitation exercise that resizes the constituencies as well as the revision of electoral rolls that has added new voters. Both these moves have raised the political tempers in the Union Territory because they touch upon issues that have historically been sensitive.