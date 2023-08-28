On 23 August, India etched history and became the first country to land a spacecraft near the south pole of the moon.

A video is now being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows 'live visuals' of the moon captured by Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption in Hindi that said, "Live image of Moon's south pole sent by ISRO by Chandrayaan-3."